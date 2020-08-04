Kentucky AG Welcomes Mitch McConnell At His Wedding While Breonna Taylor’s Killers Remain Free

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron reportedly tied the knot over the weekend.

"Attorney General Cameron and his wife were married this past Friday at a small, private outdoor ceremony in Louisville," his spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn wrote in an email, according to the Courier-Journal. When asked for more information about the event, Kuhn replied, "As the wedding was a private event, there will be no further public statements."

Robert Steurer, Mitch McConnell’s spokesman, confirmed to the news outlet that the Senate Majority Leader, who was a mentor to Cameron, was in attendance.

Cameron has been under fire since the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old Black woman who was shot in her home by Louisville Police officers on March 13. Many are calling for the officers involved – Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and ex-Officer Brett Hankison – to be arrested and charged over her killing.

AG Cameron previously received backlash over putting his personal life as a priority over investigating Taylor’s death – the consequences of which have been magnified nationally and criticized via social media and protests in the streets across America.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was one of the most prominent figures in calling out Cameron in late June after he posted engagement photos many claimed were tone deaf considering the timing.

“Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a Black man in this position ! He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people,” Lawson wrote, in part, under pictures of Cameron’s engagement party. “They voted for him. Well That’s why it’s important to educate yourself on people who are running for office . I have no problem with who he marries , that is his personal business. That is not what this post is about ! I just don’t understand his actions !!! And where are their masks ?”

A few weeks later, Cameron told CNN that he is investigating Taylor’s death “around the clock to follow the law to the truth” and that “everyone involved in this case deserves nothing less.”

The only consequences to result from Breonna Taylor’s killing have so far been the firing of Officer Brett Hankison. No charges or arrests have yet been made.