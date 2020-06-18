Kentucky Attorney General Explains Why He Hasn't Charged Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has still not reached a decision on whether or not to charge the cops who shot Breonna Taylor, saying on Thursday (June 18) that he would not bow to pressure, like letters from Beyonce, while trying to conduct his investigation.

“'We are working around the clock to follow the law to the truth. Everyone involved in this case deserves nothing less,” Cameron said, according to CNN. “An investigation of this magnitude requires time and patience...however I can assure you, that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth,' he said.”

He continued, “It doesn't matter who sends me a piece of mail, it won't have any bearing on the case. Our responsibility is to the facts and the law.”

Cameron appears to be referring to a letter sent to him by Beyonce demanding justice for Taylor.

"Obviously, there are sensitivities to this case because of everything that's going on in this country, but at the end of the day my responsibility is to make sure that we get it right," Cameron said, adding that he is “saddened and heartbroken” by Taylor’s death.

Taylor was killed on May 13, shortly after midnight, when three plain clothes officers broke down her door and shot her eight times in her own apartment in an attempt to arrest her for a crime she didn’t commit. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was home with her at the time of the raid, fired at officers in self-defense and was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Charges against Walker were dropped on May 22.

The officers who shot and killed Taylor — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — remain on the job and no charges have been brought against them.

Cameron, 34, is the first Black Attorney General of Kentucky and is considered a rising star in the Republican Party. He was endorsed by Donald Trump during his campaign for Attorney General.