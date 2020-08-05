General Charles Q. Brown Sworn In As First Black Air Force Chief Of Staff

Gen. Charles Q. Brown has officially been sworn in as the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

On Tuesday (August 4), Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who had previously been confirmed by the Senate in a 98-0 vote. Donald Trump, who was also in attendance, described the moment as “special” and praised Brown.

“You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper,” he said, adding it was an “amazing achievement" and an “incredible occasion."