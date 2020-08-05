General Charles Q. Brown Sworn In As First Black Air Force Chief Of Staff

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Gen. Charles Q. Brown has officially been sworn in as the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force.
On Tuesday (August 4), Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who had previously been confirmed by the Senate in a 98-0 vote. Donald Trump, who was also in attendance, described the moment as “special” and praised Brown.
“You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper,” he said, adding it was an “amazing achievement" and an “incredible occasion."
General Charles Brown, Jr., was formally sworn in today as the next chief of staff of the @usairforce! pic.twitter.com/hkqPrEi9qx— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2020
Brown told the president “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.” He will officially assume the post during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday morning. Current Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein will retire at that same moment.
Brown becomes the Air Force’s 22nd chief of staff.
U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams tweeted a photo of himself and Brown, congratulating him.
“Honored to congratulate @usairforce General Charles Brown at his historic swearing in as the 22nd (and the 1st African American) Air Force Chief of Staff,” Adams tweeted. “(And for the record, whether a General or an Admiral, a 😷 is a strong and Patriotic look!)”
Honored to congratulate @usairforce General Charles Brown at his historic swearing in as the 22nd (and the 1st African American) Air Force Chief of Staff.— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) August 4, 2020
(And for the record, whether a General or an Admiral, a 😷 is a strong and Patriotic look!) 💪🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0DIpsARzgU
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
