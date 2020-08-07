Oprah Buys 26 Billboards Demanding Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Be Charged

The media mogul bought a series of billboards in Kentucky demanding the arrest of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. According to WKLY , Oprah bought 26 billboards in Louisville. The 26 billboards represent the 26 years of Taylor’s life. The sign reads, “Demand that the police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. There is also a link to UntilFreedom.com , which is a social justice advocacy group. See the billboard below:

Oprah put an image of slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor on the cover of the September issue of her magazine and now she’s taking her call for justice a step further.

On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police after officers served a no-knock raid in search of a suspect who had already been arrested.



No-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since Taylor’s passing.



A petition has called for every officer involved in her death, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, to be fired, arrested and criminally charged. It also demands Taylor’s family receive financial compensation from the department for wrongful death and negligence and for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint an outside special prosecutor to investigate the LPD.



BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.