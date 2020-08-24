Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Respond to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have spoken out about the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers. The Democratic candidates for president and vice president are among dozens of elected officials and leaders demanding accountability and justice for Blake.

In an incident that happened Sunday (August 23), the officers were recorded on video shooting Blake seven times in the back, in front of his children, after he allegedly broke up an altercation between two women.

Blake was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he is reportedly in serious condition.

“Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief,” Joe Biden said in his official statement. “And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.”