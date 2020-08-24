Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Respond to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have spoken out about the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers. The Democratic candidates for president and vice president are among dozens of elected officials and leaders demanding accountability and justice for Blake.
In an incident that happened Sunday (August 23), the officers were recorded on video shooting Blake seven times in the back, in front of his children, after he allegedly broke up an altercation between two women.
Blake was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he is reportedly in serious condition.
“Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief,” Joe Biden said in his official statement. “And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.”
“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point,” Biden continued in his statement. “We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us.”
Biden concluded his message saying “We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.”
Harris retweeted Biden's statement, adding, "Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now. As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable. Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family."
“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office,” the DOJ said in an official statement. “All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.”
This story is developing.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images and courtesy of Twitter)
