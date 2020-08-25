Second Night of RNC 2020 Opens With Peculiar Prayer For Jacob Blake

Controversy set in just seconds into the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. During the opening prayer, Rev. Norma Urrabazo invited viewers to “join your faith with mine and let’s pray in agreement.” The prayer, however, included a line for Jacob Blake, the Black man from Kanosha, Wisconsin who was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday, August 23, after allgedly trying to break up a domestic incident. Since the shooting, communities in Wisconsin have been overwrought with hurt and anger as this is just the latest police shooting of another unarmed Black man.

The prayer specifically called for your “spirit of peace to come over hurting communities in Wisconsin tonight. We pray for healing and comfort to Jacob Blake and his family.”

In the same breath, Rev. Urrabazo also prayed for those officers working to bring about safety and security during the unrest and that truth and justice be the goal for all involved. Just today, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a State of Emergency.

Pastor Urrabazo presides over the International Church of Las Vegas. Listen to her full prayer below: