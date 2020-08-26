Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Mentions Breonna Taylor Only Once During 2020 RNC Speech

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made an appearance during Tuesday evening’s 2020 Republican National Convention. Cameron, the first Black AG in the state, was catapulted into national media after the Louisville Metro police shooting death of 26-year old EMT Breonna Taylor in her home.

There has been a consistent call for his office to arrest the officers involved in Taylor’s death which occurred earlier this year in March. Taylor was killed when police stormed into her home in the middle of the night and mistakenly shot her. Her family, friends, and many others have been waiting months for justice.

During his speech, Cameron, considered by many to be a rising star in the Republican Party, spoke about the GOP’s commitment to justice. Mentioning Taylor’s name just once in his speech, Cameron never acknowledged the officer’s culpability in her death. Instead he used the opportunity to quote three of his personal heroes: U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan in his message to America.

Quoting Lincoln, Cameron said: “‘any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.’ And for Republicans, our heroes are those who propelled an imperfect nation ever forward, always striving to make life better for everyone. But even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice, and equality.”

Quoting Eisenhower, Cameron said: “‘Democracy is a system that recognizes the equality of humans before the law.’” Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation’s wounds. Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept this all-out assault on western civilization.”

Taylor’s name is only mentioned once and in passing. Dorn, the African American, retired St. Louis officer, who was killed during the looting melee in that city in June, is couched in with Taylor. Dorn’s widow is set to speak at the RNC during the final night on Thursday.

Towards the end of his speech, Cameron referenced President Reagan saying: “We are defenders of life and of individual liberty. And we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan to be a force for good in this world, and one that must always be reckoned with. That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation, an Evergreen Tree, standing tall in a turbulent world.”

While Cameron’s inability to focus on any detail of arguably the most high-profile case of his career is questionable, the 34-year old did make reference to the strength and influence of his ancestors and his humble Kentucky roots. Not to go unnoticed, however, was a complete disgust for the Democratic Party's ideologies and its nominee for president, Joe Biden, associating Biden past gaffes to a lack of respect for Black voters.

“Joe Biden, who says, if you aren’t voting for me, ‘you ain’t Black.’ Who argued that Republicans would put us ‘back in chains.’ Who says there is no ‘diversity’ of thought in the Black community,” said Cameron. “Mr. Vice President, look at me, I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”

Watch his speech in its entirety below: