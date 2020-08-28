Wisconsin Governor Reacts To Jacob Blake Being Handcuffed To Hospital Bed

Protests continued for a fourth night in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23 and the fatal attack on demonstrators from teenage terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kenosha News reported “no fires, riots, chaos or destruction of property.”

Pastor Jon Brown of Journey Church, who led a large group of people praying and singing, told Kenosha News, "I think it needs more of this, People praying and working together, working toward reconciliation and unity and love."

In addition to calling for the officer who shot Blake to be arrested and charged, protesters are also demanding that Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis and Sheriff David Beth resign due to the handling of the Blake shooting and the killing of the protesters by Rittenhouse. The ACLU is also demanding they resign.

There are also concerns because Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the police shooting, is handcuffed to his hospital bed and could be facing charges.

Black Lives Matter Lake County (Ill.) Chapter founder Clyde McLemore said, "We don't know what the charges are. Even his father said that they're drumming up charges on him. But at the same time, he is paralyzed medically from the waist down. Ain't no way in the world he can be in handcuffs."

At a Thursday evening press conference, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was asked about the father of six being handcuffed, saying, "I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary. Certainly he's paid a horrific price already, being seven or eight times in the back, so I can't imagine why that's happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a more better way to have him get better, have him recover than that."

According to CNN, Kenosha police and sheriff's department and the district attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment about Blake being handcuffed.

A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was shot in front of his three sons.

The 29-year-old father had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene.

The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to CNN, the officer who shot Blake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. He has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.