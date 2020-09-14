George Floyd: Minnesota State Reportedly Has Additional Evidence Against Derek Chauvin

While the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd are pointing fingers at each other at who caused the death of the 46-year-old father, the state of Minnesota, with Attorney General Keith Ellison at the head, is building a case.

There is now additional damning evidence against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee in the neck of Floyd.

According to LawnandCrime.org, Ellison and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank stated in a September court filing that the state will introduce evidence of prior incidents involving restraint to prove Chauvin’s “knowledge; intent; common scene or plan; absence of a justifiable mistake, accident, misunderstanding; and state of mind at the time of the crime [against Floyd].”



Chauvin is accused of using various neck restraints against eight other people from 2012 to 2019. One incident from 2017 is described as. “On June 25, 2017, Defendant restrained an arrested female by placing his knee on her neck while she laid in prone position on the ground. Defendant shifted his body weight onto the female’s neck and continued to restrain the female in this position beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”



There are reportedly photos and/or of the alleged incidents.

RELATED: Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Blamed For Death By Other Two Officer

On May 29, Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. On June 3, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder by the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Lane, 37, and former Officers Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.



The four officers are asking for separate trials.

A trial date has tentatively been scheduled for March 8, 2021.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.