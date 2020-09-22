Black America Votes: HBCU Students Interview Kamala Harris

On the heels of the first-ever National Black Voter Day launched by BET’s nonpartisan #ReclaimYourVote campaign, BET Digital features an exclusive conversation between Senator Kamala Harris and several students and youth activists from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Hosted by Emmy-nominated actor, producer, media personality and HBCU alum Terrence J, the virtual dialog “Black America Votes: HBCU Students Interview Sen. Kamala Harris” showcases a thoughtful, political discourse between Sen. Harris and a cohort of student leaders including a student body president, the editor-in-chief of a student newspaper, and a president of the young Democrats. The group of five students represent the often muffled millennial voice often many first-time voters. It’s a community that refuses to be ignored in one of the most significant elections of our time.

BET will stream the entire conversation on National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, September 22, which is the perfect occasion to address issues that are front and center on these students’ respective campuses. The students ask about a wide range of questions touching on issues concerning education, the economy, the future of HBCUs and social justice.

The panelists consist of various HBCU students, some in critical states, who are vital to the November election, including Sen. Harris’s alma mater Howard University (Washington, DC), Spelman College (Atlanta, GA), North Carolina A&T University (Greensboro, NC), Hampton University (Hampton, Virginia), and Tuskegee University (Tuskegee, Alabama).

RELATED: