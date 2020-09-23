ICE Detainees Won’t See Doctor Accused Of Sterilizing Women Anymore

Women that have been detained by U.S. immigrant authorities will no longer have to deal with a gynecologist from Georgia who is facing multiple allegations of performing surgeries without consent. The allegations were first unearthed after a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center, Dawn Wooten, filed a complaint that a lot of women who were detained were taken to a gynecologist that she referred to as the “uterus collector.”

The Associated Press reports that Dr. Mahendra Amin will no longer be seeing patients at the Irwin County Detention Center. Bryan Cox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, confirmed that Amin isn’t performing on patients, but declined to provide further comment because of an ongoing investigation into patient claims by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.

RELATED: Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor Accused Of Sending Email Labeling Louisville Protesters ‘Thugs’

Amin has been accused of performing various procedures on women, including hysterectomies, that patients didn’t ask for the procedure or fully understand. He’s estimated to have seen 60 women so far, with more allegations coming out.

According to Andrew Free, an immigration and civil rights lawyer that is working with attorneys to investigate medical treatment at the facility, Amin has performed gynecological treatment on at least eight different women since 2017. “The indiciation is there’s a systemic lack of truly informed and legally valid consent to perform procedures that could ultimately result — intentionally or unintentionally — in sterilization,” he said to the Associated Press.

RELATED: Brown And Black Forum: Immigration Reform And The Economy

Amin himself has denied all allegations, claiming to The Intercept that he’s only performed one or two hysterectomies in the last three years. In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, his lawyer claims that the doctor “has dedicated his adult life to treating a high-risk, underserved population in rural Georgia.”