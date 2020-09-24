Trump Calls Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron A ‘Star’ And ‘Brilliant’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
During a press conference on Wednesday (September 23), Kentucky’s Attorney General announced that none of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor will be charged with her death, and only one officer will face charges for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment on the night of the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old’s death.
One day later, amid protests and outrage across the country, the President of the United States told reporters he believes Cameron is a “star.”
Instead of offering condolences to Taylor’s family, Trump said about Cameron at a September 23 press conference, “Really brilliant Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is doing a fantastic job. I think he’s a star.”
He continued by quoting Cameron “justice is not often easy.”
Trump added, “He’s handling it very well. You know who he is. I think you know, I think everyone now knows who he is.”
Watch below:
A grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.
The attorneys for Taylor’s family are demanding Cameron, who is rumored to be considered for Trump’s next Supreme Court pick, to release the transcript of the grand jury.
After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment (although the Kentucky Attorney General claimed the warrant was not a no-knock warrant and the police did announce their presence prior to barging into the apartment) which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died.
The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
