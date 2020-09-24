Trump Calls Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron A ‘Star’ And ‘Brilliant’

During a press conference on Wednesday (September 23), Kentucky’s Attorney General announced that none of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor will be charged with her death, and only one officer will face charges for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment on the night of the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old’s death.

One day later, amid protests and outrage across the country, the President of the United States told reporters he believes Cameron is a “star.”

Instead of offering condolences to Taylor’s family, Trump said about Cameron at a September 23 press conference, “Really brilliant Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is doing a fantastic job. I think he’s a star.”



He continued by quoting Cameron “justice is not often easy.”

RELATED: BET News Special: Black America Votes: HBCU Students Interview Kamala Harris



Trump added, “He’s handling it very well. You know who he is. I think you know, I think everyone now knows who he is.”



Watch below: