Donald Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett As His Pick For Supreme Court

In this May 19, 2018, photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Barrett is on President Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court Justice candidates to fill the spot vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

If confirmed, the conservative justice would replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death exactly one week ago sent the political world into a frenzy, as speculation over who President Donald Trump would choose to succeed the progressive Supreme Court justice reached a fever pitch.

The stakes couldn't be higher: another conservative justice added to an already right-leaning court could mean everything from the end of the Affordable Care Act, the gutting of Roe vs. Wade and the final blow to the Voting Rights Act. It could also affect who will win the upcoming election, should Trump act on his threats to contest the voting results.

On Friday evening (September 25), Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick.

Judge Barrett had been considered the favorite to succeed Ginsburg by those with knowledge of the president's short list. Her strong anti-abortion credentials have made her a darling of the right wing. According to the New York Times, Trump expects that the New Orleans native will be a "female Antonin Scalia," referring to the justice who died in 2016, creating a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, who effectively denied then-president Barack Obama of his right to fill the seat. Now, Democrats are vowing to hold Republicans to the precedent that they themselves established, of waiting until after the election to fill the seat. At just 48-years old, Barrett could have a 30-40 year tenure on the Supreme Court if her nomination is approved.

Trump is expected to announce Barrett as his nominee during a press conference on Saturday.

This story is developing.

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP

