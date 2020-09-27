OPINION: Today Is The Day To Be More Open About HIV

I will never forget the moment I first learned about HIV. It was November 7, 1991, and I was 10 years old. Before then, I don’t remember thinking about sexually transmitted infections, and I certainly hadn’t heard a Black man talk about living with one. I stood in my bedroom—half hanging off my bunk bed, likely with a Lakers basketball in hand—listening to Magic Johnson talk about testing positive for HIV.

That was nearly 20 years ago. In the time since, I cannot recall a single moment where another highly visible Black man occupied the same space. It’s as if the only Black, male celebrity living with HIV is still just Magic Johnson. But based on the fact that the virus continues to disproportionately impact Black people—we know this is not true.

In spite of the mathematical possibilities, the Black community has not yet done the work to celebrate those of us thriving with HIV, to remove the stigma associated with the virus in ways that would encourage routine testing or maintaining sexual wellness, or to name that despite the fact that HIV is no longer the death sentence it once was, it’s our community that continues suffering most. It’s time for us to change.

RELATED: How Black People Can Protect and Defend Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade At All Costs

Right now, it feels strange to talk about anything that’s not anchored in the crises caused by COVID-19 or police violence. However, these racialized issues are the very reasons why it’s important to continue encouraging every member of our beautifully diverse community to do more in recognition of National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. While focused on gay and same gender loving men, this anniversary is an opportunity for all Black people to start talking honestly about HIV.

The truth is, many Black people are dying not from the disease itself, but from the stigma that forces too many of us to suffer silently.