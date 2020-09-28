Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Member Sues To Release Full Transcript and Remove Gag Order

A juror from the grand jury that decided not to return murder or manslaughter charges for any of the three police officers directly involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing is reportedly suing to have everything about their deliberation made public.

In a new court filing, the unidentified juror is asking the courts to release the grand jury transcript and records as well as the ability for his fellow jurors to be free to speak about the case.

"The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country," Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror, wrote in the court filing.

According to the Courier-Journal, the documents were filed just after 4 pm Monday (September 28), just less than five days since the grand jury returned their decision.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Speaks On “Wanton Endangerment” Charges Against One Police Officer

The suit accuses Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of using the jurors "as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for those decisions" and says "more seeds of doubt in the process" has resulted.

Cameron, during last Wednesday's press conference, would not say what charges the grand jury considered or who it considered charging.

A grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

The attorneys for Taylor’s family are demanding Cameron, who is rumored to be considered for Trump’s next Supreme Court pick, to release the transcript of the grand jury.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment (although the Kentucky Attorney General claimed the warrant was not a no-knock warrant and the police did announce their presence prior to barging into the apartment) which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died.