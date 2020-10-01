Jacob Blake’s Father On Lil Wayne Calling His Son

Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer. His shooting has caused outrage all over the country but he has also received an outpouring of love and support. However, what made the 29-year-old’s day was a call from his favorite rap artist.

While interviewing with Dr. Oz, Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr. said multi-award winning artist Lil Wayne called his son while he was still in the hospital.

“He called him and you would’ve swore [Jacob] was a little boy, man. I promised I wouldn’t get emotional with him on the phone, but when he hung up the phone I couldn’t stop my tears. He said, ‘Dad, I almost choked up and ran across the room.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you would’ve done that until you realized that wasn’t going to work too well for you.’”



Jacob Blake Sr. continued, “And he said, ‘Yeah, but it felt like I could Dad. I felt like I could.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s what it was all about. That’s why he called. We love you, dude.'”



Watch the inspiring clip below: