Jacob Blake’s Father On Lil Wayne Calling His Son

Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer. His shooting has caused outrage all over the country but he has also received an outpouring of love and support. However, what made the 29-year-old’s day was a call from his favorite rap artist.
While interviewing with Dr. Oz, Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr. said multi-award winning artist Lil Wayne called his son while he was still in the hospital.
“He called him and you would’ve swore [Jacob] was a little boy, man. I promised I wouldn’t get emotional with him on the phone, but when he hung up the phone I couldn’t stop my tears. He said, ‘Dad, I almost choked up and ran across the room.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you would’ve done that until you realized that wasn’t going to work too well for you.’”
Jacob Blake Sr. continued, “And he said, ‘Yeah, but it felt like I could Dad. I felt like I could.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s what it was all about. That’s why he called. We love you, dude.'”
Watch the inspiring clip below:
A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at him multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was then shot in front of three of his sons.
Blake had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene. The officers involved in his shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.
Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years.
Blake is reportedly staying at a rehab center in an undisclosed location.
