Mary J. Blige Shares A Message About Voting

As Election day quickly approaches, the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B is lending her voice to a good cause. Mary J. Blige is challenging those of us who may feel disheartened by the state of the country to do something to bring about change and better solutions. The Grammy winning singer and songwriter has aligned herself with IWillvote.com for a new ad campaign that encourages everyone to push past the complaining and grumbling, and make your voice heard by taking advantage of early voting efforts.

“We can vote. We can vote for our future. We can vote for our children’s future. This year our votes can and must be our voice,” said Blige. “It’s the only way to make sure we get the change we’re looking for...better jobs, better education, healthcare and criminal justice reform.”

RELATED: Obama Tells Everyone Not Only To Vote, But Vote Early In New Video

On Thursday (Oct. 15), former President Barack Obama released his own ad sponsored by the Democratic Party encouraging Americans to do the same, reminding voters that the 2020 election isn’t a few weeks away, it’s already here.”

“There will always be reasons to think your vote doesn’t matter -- that’s not new. What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues,” Obama said in the ad.

“This really is a tipping point, and that momentum only continues if we win this election. But it’s gonna be close. It could come down to a handful of voters just like you. So I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early,” he said.

According to the Washington Post, nearly 15 million Americans have participated in early voting, which is an indication that voters are not going to let the hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic stop them from standing in line (sometimes for hours) or mailing in their ballots.

Blige’s national ad will air on T.V., radio and digital outlets with an emphasis in North Carolina, where early voting just began and because it’s a key battleground state in the presidential election.

Take a look at what Mary J. had to say below: