Black Twitter Stans For Obama's Trump Takedown At Campaign Rally

There are 12 days until the most important presidential election in decades and Joe Biden’s team is bringing out their heavy hitters. And yesterday, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail and gave an unforgettable speech.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), while speaking at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (a swing state that Obama won in 2008 and 2012), he ripped into Donald Trump’s record, "I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously but it hasn't happened. He hasn't showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends."



Obama also called out Trump for consistently taking credit for the good economy he inherited, “Donald Trump likes to claim he built this economy but America created 1.5 million more jobs in the last three years of the Obama-Biden administration than in the first three years of the Trump-Pence administration. How you figure that?”



He continued, “And that was before he could blame the pandemic. Now, he did inherit the longest streak of job growth in American history but just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up. The economic damage he inflicted by botching the pandemic response means he will be the first president since Herbert Hoover to actually lose jobs.”

Obama also addressed reports that Trump has a secret Chinese bank account, "Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection? You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry."

Perhaps the most viral moment was Obama characterizing Trump behavior as a crazy uncle, ”We wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker. We wouldn’t tolerate it in our family, except for maybe a crazy uncle somewhere.”

