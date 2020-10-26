Ice Cube Goes On Fox News To Defend Working With Trump

Ice Cube continues to defend working with Trump yesterday (October 25) in an appearance on Fox News. Ice Cube told Chris Wallace, "We make up 13 percent of the country, and we're only getting .5 percent of the wealth in the country. They listened, heard what I had to say, pumped up their plan and presented it to the people."



It’s not clear how Trump’s Platinum Plan, which is only two pages, was “pumped up.”

The 51-year-old rapper, who was named “Power Player of the Week” by Fox, also said, "I've told everybody that I'm not playing politics with this. I'm willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality."



He also advised other artists, “Find pressure points. That's the only way you can push. My daddy told me a long time ago, 'No matter who's the president, you gotta get up to go to work in the morning,' and I always remember that. So no matter who's the president, I'm gonna get up and go to work in the morning."

Watch the clip below: