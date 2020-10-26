NYPD Officer Suspended After Viral Video Surfaces Of Him Shouting ‘Trump 2020’ Over Patrol Speaker

An NYPD police officer in a predominantly Black area of Brooklyn went viral after a video of him surfaced blarring “Trump 2020” over his patrol vehicle's speaker. He has now been suspended without pay.

According to NBC News, the NYPD News Twitter said the unidentified officer was suspended “without pay effective immediately while he was under investigation.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted on Oct. 25, “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”



The person who recorded the incident, Brandon Hines, explained to NBC News that he heard commotion and saw a bystander arguing with the police officer, "It wasn’t even about the 'Trump 2020,' I just went to make sure that person had another pair of eyes on them to make sure they’re safe.”

See the video below: