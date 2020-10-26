NYPD Officer Suspended After Viral Video Surfaces Of Him Shouting ‘Trump 2020’ Over Patrol Speaker

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22, 2017: A New York City police officer stands at a busy street corner in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Mayor Bill De Blasio released a statement saying this will not be tolerated.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

An NYPD police officer in a predominantly Black area of Brooklyn went viral after a video of him surfaced blarring “Trump 2020” over his patrol vehicle's speaker. He has now been suspended without pay.

According to NBC News, the NYPD News Twitter said the unidentified officer was suspended “without pay effective immediately while he was under investigation.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted on Oct. 25, “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

The person who recorded the incident, Brandon Hines, explained to NBC News that he heard commotion and saw a bystander arguing with the police officer, "It wasn’t even about the 'Trump 2020,' I just went to make sure that person had another pair of eyes on them to make sure they’re safe.” 

See the video below:

It is against NYPD policy for officers to endorse a political candidate or share personal views while in uniform or on duty, according to NYPD's patrol guide. However, the NYPD Union did publicly endorse Trump in September. 

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a statement via Twitter saying that the incident was "one hundred percent unacceptable." 

"Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs," Shea said. "It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police." 

This isn’t the first officer who has made their political inclinations public. According to CNN, a Miami Police Officer was photographed wearing a "Trump 2020" face mask while in uniform. The incident was deemed a "violation of departmental policy," and the officer will face disciplinary measures.

Photo Credit: Robert Alexander / Contributor

