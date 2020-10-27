Former NYPD Officer Ordered To Pay $1 Million Terrorizing Black Woman

A former NYPD officer is paying a heavy price for breaking into a Black woman’s Tennessee home and yelling racial slurs. The Tennessean reports that federal Judge Eli Richardson ruled that Michael J. Reynolds, a former NYPD patrol officer, must pay $1 million to Conese Halliburton after a 2018 incident where Reynolds and two other officers broke into Halliburton’s Nashville home and threatened her family with racial slurs. The officers were attending a bachelor’s party next door and were intoxicated at the time.

Reynolds was heard on video saying, "Try to shoot me, and I'll break every f---ing bone in your f---ing neck," before adding "f---ing n------."

The NYPD cop was sentenced to 15 days in jail and reportedly received unsupervised probation for nearly three years., according to NBC.

In January, the NYPD’s acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye told CNN, “He has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately. He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers."

Reynolds’ decision came after a protest outside of NYPD headquarters calling for his resignation.

Halliburton’s attorney said about the ruling from the judge, "Ms. Halliburton promised from the beginning that she would hold ex-Officer Reynolds fully accountable for his criminal misconduct and obtain justice for her family regarding this despicable incident. We are certainly pleased with this development, but we also aren't finished here."



It’s unlikely that Halliburton will receive the money due to the former officer filing for bankruptcy. Michael J. Reynolds has made no public statements about the judgement.