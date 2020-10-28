Obama Slams Jared Kushner For Saying Black Americans Need To 'Want' To Be Successful

Jared Kushner’s comments that Black people must “want to be successful,” ignited a social media firestorm this week. Now, former President Barack Obama is speaking out.

During a drive-in campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday (October 27), Obama said about President Trump, “He loves to talk about Black unemployment, look how low Black unemployment… unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low. And he wants to take credit for it, says he's the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”

He continued, “Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law, his son-in-law says, Black folks have to want to be successful, that's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”

Obama then explained how his administration, with Joe Biden as Vice President, slashed Black unemployment nearly in half.

In March of 2010, the Black unemployment rate peaked at 16.8 percent when Obama left office, the rate was at 7.8 percent -- the most dramatic drop in Black unemployment in U.S. history.

As of last month, the Black unemployment rate is at staggering 12.1% and it was already increasing before the coronavirus hit, according to Business Insider.

Watch Obama’s powerful words below: