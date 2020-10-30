New York Attorney General Letitia James Working On 'Long' List Of Trump Policies For Biden to Reverse

If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, New York Attorney General Letitia James is prepared to correct all of the damage President Trump created while in office.

James told NBC News, “We're preparing a list. And the list is long. We'll have a team of individuals, again, working on reversing all of the bad regulations and laws that have been put forth ... We will work with the Biden administration to ask them to file stays in a number of cases that are pending in the courts all across this country."



Additionally, she said her colleagues are reviewing "legal options to determine what action, if any" state attorneys general should take if the election results are contested by Trump, which he has already threatened.

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Challenges Trump To Address Systemic Racism At Tulsa Rally



James did not detail what is on the list but the amount of laws and horrific regulations from the Trump administration are endless. Gutting the CDC’s pandemic response, bans on racial sensitivity training to federal contractors, instituting the Patriotic Education Commission, made it more difficult for people to sue banks, which specifically affects people of color, and much more could be on James’ list.

Letitia James is the first African American to be an Attorney General in New York. She was a member of the New York City Council’s 35th district from 2004 to 2013. By 2014, she was elected New York City’s Public Advocate and was a fierce advocate LGBTQ issues and police reform, which she was attacked for at the time.



James has also been vigorously investigating the Trump Organization and its affiliates. There are reports that if Trump loses the election, he could face even more investigations directly from Letitia James’ office.