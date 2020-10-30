Dining While Black: Viral Video Shows Black Couple Being Kicked Out Of ATL Restaurant For Sneakers

A sushi restaurant in Atlanta is being accused of racism after kicking out a Black man and his wife for wearing white sneakers. On Wednesday (October 28), a video posted to social media shows attorney Kaylan Colbert and her husband being asked to leave Umi Sushi in Buckhead for wearing all-white Nike Air Force Ones.

Confused, the man pointed out that other people including a white woman at the bar, were also wearing sneakers. Kaylan Colbert, spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta, and said she and her husband were celebrating her birthday and were already seated when they were asked to leave.

RELATED: Atlanta Restaurant Targets Group Of Black Male Patrons In ‘Blatant’ Racist Incident

"As we were walking out though my husband noticed a woman at the bar had on tennis shoes and that’s when everything had gone out the window at that point, because there are no rules here for some people, only for others," Colbert said, adding she was the one who filmed the incident. "If you’re going to have rules, they should apply to everyone and not just some people."

As the encounter moved outside, the conversation escalated as the man demanded answers as to why he was being kicked out. They also went back and forth as the restaurant’s owner Farshid Arshid entered the conversation and further antagonized the couple.

Colbert posted on Instagram that Arshid called her husband a “zero” and complained that he didn’t know why they let “these people” in Buckhead.