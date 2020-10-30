Black YouTuber Forgives Racist Who Said He Was In A ‘No N-Word Zone’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Paul Ng went viral after he was seen on camera telling YouTuber Andre Abram that he was in a “no N-word zone” in Scottsdale, Arizona. Abram has now forgiven him.
The YouTuber told TMZ on October 29, “I forgive him about the situation, but moving forward I pray that he understands that this is not okay. This is not okay.”
He continued, “That was a very vulnerable situation...as you can imagine, people are doing reactions and I’m seeing it on the news, so it’s constantly replaying and I have to relive this situation frequently.”
Abram also added, “He’s been prosecuted, he lost his job, and he’s getting penalties to the furthest extent. I feel like he’s dealing with the things that he should, the penalties that should come with his actions.”
He is willing to meet one-on-one with Ng.
Watch the interview with Abram below:
RELATED: Arizona Football Players Called The N-Word By White Woman At Whataburger
In the October 24 viral video, Ng, a real estate agent at Sotheby’s, walks up to Abram and his friend and starts questioning their right to be on a public street.
“You know what? We’ve had problems here,” Ng says, then admits “I’m a racist. I’m a racist.”
“This is a no n***** zone,” Ng subsequently says twice.
Watch the original video below:
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty quickly fired Ng.
He was also arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and released last weekend.
Photo: Instagram: @lilajdre
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS