Black YouTuber Forgives Racist Who Said He Was In A ‘No N-Word Zone’

Paul Ng went viral after he was seen on camera telling YouTuber Andre Abram that he was in a “no N-word zone” in Scottsdale, Arizona. Abram has now forgiven him.

The YouTuber told TMZ on October 29, “I forgive him about the situation, but moving forward I pray that he understands that this is not okay. This is not okay.”



He continued, “That was a very vulnerable situation...as you can imagine, people are doing reactions and I’m seeing it on the news, so it’s constantly replaying and I have to relive this situation frequently.”



Abram also added, “He’s been prosecuted, he lost his job, and he’s getting penalties to the furthest extent. I feel like he’s dealing with the things that he should, the penalties that should come with his actions.”

He is willing to meet one-on-one with Ng.



Watch the interview with Abram below: