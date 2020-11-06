Shock After Black Pediatrics Doctor Dies From Complications After Giving Birth To First Child

Dr. Chaniece Wallace, an Indiana Pediatrics doctor died on Oct. 22, after she suffered from postpartum complications just two days after she and her husband Anthony Wallace welcomed their first child, a daughter, Charlotte.

A GoFundMe page set up by her husband, says that the new mother was a chief resident at Indiana University School of Medicine Pediatric Hospitalist with Indiana University Health Physicians and was expected to have “expansive future impact” on the world of pediatrics.

According to People, Dr. Wallace was currently working at Riley Children’s Health Hospital in Indianapolis as a resident physician. And had recently completed her board exams and was in the process of “interviewing for multiple positions around the country.”

"Chaniece fought with every piece of strength, courage, and faith she had available," Anthony wrote on the GoFundMe. "Chaniece was such a warm soul, welcoming to almost everybody. Not only loved by family and friends but individuals she would encounter in the patient population. She had a special way of being empathetic with her patients and making each one of them feel special.”