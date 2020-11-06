Shock After Black Pediatrics Doctor Dies From Complications After Giving Birth To First Child

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Dr. Chaniece Wallace, an Indiana Pediatrics doctor died on Oct. 22, after she suffered from postpartum complications just two days after she and her husband Anthony Wallace welcomed their first child, a daughter, Charlotte.
A GoFundMe page set up by her husband, says that the new mother was a chief resident at Indiana University School of Medicine Pediatric Hospitalist with Indiana University Health Physicians and was expected to have “expansive future impact” on the world of pediatrics.
According to People, Dr. Wallace was currently working at Riley Children’s Health Hospital in Indianapolis as a resident physician. And had recently completed her board exams and was in the process of “interviewing for multiple positions around the country.”
RELATED: Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies At 24
"Chaniece fought with every piece of strength, courage, and faith she had available," Anthony wrote on the GoFundMe. "Chaniece was such a warm soul, welcoming to almost everybody. Not only loved by family and friends but individuals she would encounter in the patient population. She had a special way of being empathetic with her patients and making each one of them feel special.”
Dr. Wallace was expected to give birth to her daughter on Nov. 20 but her husband says that she developed preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition that often affects moms after the 20th week of pregnancy or after giving birth, a month earlier. According to March of Dimes, those with preeclampsia may suffer kidney, liver and brain damage, as well as a stroke, blood clot problems and a seizure or coma, also known as eclampsia.
"Chaniece and I were very excited about welcoming our first child Charlotte into the world. We had discussed all of the many possibilities of her bright future and the limitless paths she could follow," he shared on the GoFundMe Page. "This road will not be an easy road for Charlotte and myself, but we are trusting in the name of the Lord!"
(Photo credit: Dr. Chaniece Wallace via Facebook)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS