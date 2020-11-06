Shock After Black Pediatrics Doctor Dies From Complications After Giving Birth To First Child

Dr. Chaniece Wallace died on Oct. 22, just two days after she and her husband Anthony welcomed their daughter Charlotte.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Dr. Chaniece Wallace, an Indiana Pediatrics doctor died on Oct. 22, after she suffered from postpartum complications just two days after she and her husband Anthony Wallace welcomed their first child, a daughter, Charlotte.  

A GoFundMe page set up by her husband, says that the new mother was a chief resident at Indiana University School of Medicine Pediatric Hospitalist with Indiana University Health Physicians and was expected to have “expansive future impact” on the world of pediatrics. 

According to People, Dr. Wallace was currently working at Riley Children’s Health Hospital in Indianapolis as a resident physician. And had recently completed her board exams and was in the process of “interviewing for multiple positions around the country.”

"Chaniece fought with every piece of strength, courage, and faith she had available," Anthony wrote on the GoFundMe. "Chaniece was such a warm soul, welcoming to almost everybody. Not only loved by family and friends but individuals she would encounter in the patient population. She had a special way of being empathetic with her patients and making each one of them feel special.”

it is with grievous and broken hearts that we announce the loss of one of our beloved friends, colleagues, and co-chiefs, Dr. Chaniece Wallace. she suffered postpartum complications after delivering a healthy 35wk baby girl, Charlotte, 4lbs 5oz, 16in. she received excellent care at her delivery hospital by a complete and equally devastated healthcare team. Chaniece had completed her categorical pediatrics residency in june, and was beginning to explore future career options as a general outpatient pediatrician. her future impact, sure to be expansive, was taken away from her all too suddenly. — for all IUSM trainees: the department of mental health services at IUSM is available to provide mental health and personal counseling servcies to all students, residents, and fellows. there are two ways to access services: ▶️for emergencies, call 317-278-HELP (4357) 24hrs a day, 7 days a week. a licensed clinical health specialist will provide an assessment and help direct you to appropriate treatment options based on the situation. you may also call on behalf of a trainee if you are a family member, friend, or colleague concerned about their well-being. you may call anonymously if desired. ▶️contact the department of mental health services non-emergency number during normal business hours at 317-278-2383 or email dmhs@iu.edu to learn about services or schedule an appointment.

Dr. Wallace was expected to give birth to her daughter on Nov. 20 but her husband says that she developed preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition that often affects moms after the 20th week of pregnancy or after giving birth, a month earlier. According to March of Dimes, those with preeclampsia may suffer kidney, liver and brain damage, as well as a stroke, blood clot problems and a seizure or coma, also known as eclampsia.

"Chaniece and I were very excited about welcoming our first child Charlotte into the world. We had discussed all of the many possibilities of her bright future and the limitless paths she could follow," he shared on the GoFundMe Page. "This road will not be an easy road for Charlotte and myself, but we are trusting in the name of the Lord!"

(Photo credit: Dr. Chaniece Wallace via Facebook)

