Donald Trump Refuses To Accept Election Defeat

Donald Trump refused to concede defeat Saturday (November 7) after major news networks called the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” the signed statement reads.

He also notes that the race is far from over and he’s going to fight the election results tooth-and-nail, saying he plans to head to court on Monday (November 9). He accuses Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

Television news outlets called the election on Saturday morning (November 7) after Biden reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency, shortly after he garnered Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. After that, The Associated Press called Nevada for Biden, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

Read Trump’s full statement below.