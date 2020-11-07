Breaking News:
Joe Biden elected 46th President

Donald Trump Refuses To Accept Election Defeat

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Refuses To Accept Election Defeat

This “election is far from over,” he say in a statement

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Donald Trump refused to concede defeat Saturday (November 7) after major news networks called the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” the signed statement reads.

He also notes that the race is far from over and he’s going to fight the election results tooth-and-nail, saying he plans to head to court on Monday (November 9). He accuses Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

RELATED: Biden Wins In Pennsylvania As Voters Choose To End Chaotic Trump Presidency

Television news outlets called the election on Saturday morning (November 7) after Biden reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency, shortly after he garnered Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. After that, The Associated Press called Nevada for Biden, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

Read Trump’s full statement below.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC