Independent Autopsy Confirms Quawan Charles Died By Drowning

There are many questions surrounding the death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles. According to the results of an independent autopsy by American Forensics obtained by TMZ, it appears there is enough evidence to conclude that he died by “possible drowning.”

The autopsy also said there was “no sign of trauma or natural disease, and that the body was undergoing decompositional changes upon arrival.”



Nonetheless, his official cause of death is still unknown. USA Today reports the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The 15-year-old from Baldwin, Louisiana vanished from his home on October 30. Days later, the family said his body was found in a sugarcane field about 20 miles away in Iberia Parish. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said a preliminary autopsy suspected he likely drowned to death, KLFY-TV reported.