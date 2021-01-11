Capitol Rioter Seen With Zip Ties Arrested By FBI

The riot in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 shocked the world. But many are wondering will the domestic terrorists suffer any consequences. Arrests have been trickling in and one man who was seen with zip ties is now under arrest.

According to Nashville’s News Channel 5, 30-year-old Eric Munchel was taken into the custody of the FBI. He has been charged “with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”