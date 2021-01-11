Capitol Rioter Seen With Zip Ties Arrested By FBI

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The riot in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 shocked the world. But many are wondering will the domestic terrorists suffer any consequences. Arrests have been trickling in and one man who was seen with zip ties is now under arrest.
According to Nashville’s News Channel 5, 30-year-old Eric Munchel was taken into the custody of the FBI. He has been charged “with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”
The self-described “hidden patriot” was booked into a Nashville jail at 2:50 p.m. See the mugshot below:
RELATED: Georgia Election: Rev. Raphael Warnock Wins; Ossoff Leads Perdue
Encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election, a mob of domestic terrorists were determined to stop Biden from becoming president. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.
President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS