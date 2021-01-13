Tim Scott, Lone Black Republican Senator, Opposes Trump Impeachment

He continued, “An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump.”

On Jan. 12, Scott tweeted, “President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power. The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is one of President Trump’s most loyal supporters. Even after the President incited a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which included a Confederate flag and the death of a police officer, the only Black Republician in the Senate is opposed to impeaching Trump.

In no way has Trump delivered on the so-called promise of “a smooth and peaceful transition of power.”

The rioters were encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud. The mob of armed domestic terrorists were determined to stop Biden from becoming certified as president-elect on Jan. 6. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Five people died as a result of the siege incited by the president, including a police officer.

President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.

Trump will more than likely be impeached by the House today (Jan. 13). Several Republicans, including Liz Cheney, have joined with the Democrats to impeach Trump, which would make him the first president in history to be impeached twice.

However, a two-thirds majority would be needed in the Senate, meaning at least 17 Republicans would have to vote for impeachment.