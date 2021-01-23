VP Kamala Harris To Live Temporarily At 122-Room Presidential Guest House

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have announced plans to reside at Blair House, the presidential guesthouse, while repairs are completed at the Naval Observatory, the official VP residence.

Harris' office said the vice presidential residence would be delayed Wednesday because of household maintenance and repairs to the chimney, Politico reports. It had been unclear where Harris would stay during the repairs..

RELATED: VP Kamala Harris' Nephew-In-Law, Nikolas Ajagu Stole The Show At The Inauguration With His $20K Dior Air Jordan 1's

Harris purchased a condo in a luxury high-rise just north of Washington Circle, however, the heightened security caused added inconveniences for residents in the building, Politico writes.

Blair House, comprising 120 rooms, is a complex of four connected 19th-century townhouses located across Pennsylvania Ave. from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and just steps away from the White House. It serves as the president’s guest house for visiting dignitaries and elected officials.

The home is where President Joe Biden spent the night before his inauguration. Former President Harry Truman lived at Blair House while the White House underwent renovations post-World War II.