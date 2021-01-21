VP Kamala Harris' Nephew-In-Law, Nikolas Ajagu Stole The Show At The Inauguration With His $20K Dior Air Jordan 1's

The Presidential Inauguration is historically a stylish affair. Political fashion choices are typically a topic of discussion following the epic event.
Our former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, set the bar pretty high 12-years-ago when she attended our former President Barack Obama's ceremony. Michelle and their daughters, Malia, and Sasha wore bright-colored dresses by American designers, which set a precedent for inaugural fashion. Fast forward to yesterday; there were plenty of head-turning looks.
Vice President Kamala Harris looked stunning in a custom purple Christopher John Rogers dress and matching coat, and Mrs. Obama wowed us in a magenta monochromatic Sergio Hudson pant suit.
However, Madam VP's family and their fashion choices were a trending topic on social media. Meena, Kamala Harris' niece turned heads in a teal Ulla Johnson dress and Coach jacket, and her daughters adorably recreated their great auntie's look from a vintage photo of Harris as a youngster. But what stood out most was Meena's husband Nikolas Ajagu's Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
Sneaker lovers first noticed the kicks while Sen. Amy Klobuchar was speaking, launching the question into who was wearing them. Bobby Kim, co-founder of the popular streetwear company, The Hundreds, tweeted asking Meena Harris if Nik was wearing them. "Yes, smh," she replied.
Only 8,000 pairs of the coveted sneakers were released last April and retailed at $2K. So, if you weren't one of the lucky early purchasers, they are currently selling for a whopping $20K on sneaker reseller websites.
After trending number one on Twitter yesterday, we learned that Nikolas is the head of global partnerships at Facebook, and he is indeed an avid sneakerhead.
It looks like the Harris family is one stylish bunch!
(Photo: Getty Images)
