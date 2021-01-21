VP Kamala Harris' Nephew-In-Law, Nikolas Ajagu Stole The Show At The Inauguration With His $20K Dior Air Jordan 1's

The Presidential Inauguration is historically a stylish affair. Political fashion choices are typically a topic of discussion following the epic event.

Our former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, set the bar pretty high 12-years-ago when she attended our former President Barack Obama's ceremony. Michelle and their daughters, Malia, and Sasha wore bright-colored dresses by American designers, which set a precedent for inaugural fashion. Fast forward to yesterday; there were plenty of head-turning looks.

Vice President Kamala Harris looked stunning in a custom purple Christopher John Rogers dress and matching coat, and Mrs. Obama wowed us in a magenta monochromatic Sergio Hudson pant suit.

However, Madam VP's family and their fashion choices were a trending topic on social media. Meena, Kamala Harris' niece turned heads in a teal Ulla Johnson dress and Coach jacket, and her daughters adorably recreated their great auntie's look from a vintage photo of Harris as a youngster. But what stood out most was Meena's husband Nikolas Ajagu's Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers.