BET And Facebook Elevate Partner For Fireside Chat Series On Black Fashion Entrepreneurship

BET and Facebook Elevate continue their weekly digital series, #GenBlack is Now, throughout Black History Month. Episode two in this series debuts on Friday, February 19 and focuses on the power of Black mentorship in the fashion industry, normalizing Black luxury, and the importance of inclusion on and off the runways.

The show features American-Nigerian fashion designer Tia Adeola and fashion entrepreneur Kheris Rogers, founder of the Flexin' In My Complexion clothing line. The two discuss the challenges that they have faced being Black women in the fashion industry, their biggest accomplishments, and the importance of Black representation in the fashion business.

During the conversation, we learned that it was Adeola’s pursuit of modernizing Black women in the luxury category that led to the start of her career. Meanwhile, Rogers’ made a post about her brand’s clothing line that went viral and ultimately led to her designs becoming available nationwide.

The next episode in the series features Ian Michael Brock, founder of Dream Hustle Code and Leslie Miley, CTO of The Obama Foundation, who will discuss tech entrepreneurship.

Until then, check out the chat between Adeola and Rogers in the second episode below: