Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

America’s former top boss and The Boss are producing a new podcast series for Spotify.

Renegades: Born in the USA is an eight-episode series featuring former president Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen discussing a series of topics, Variety reports.

According to the streaming giant, the pair, who have been friends for over a decade, will engage in “deep and revealing conversation, spanning race, marriage, fatherhood and the state of America.

Obama tweeted about the launch and shared a sneak preview of the series, posting, “Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks.”