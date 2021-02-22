Trending:

Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a rally during the last day of campaigning in the general election November 5, 2012 in Madison, Wisconsin. Obama and his opponent, Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney are stumping from one 'swing state' to the next in a last-minute rush to persuade undecided voters.

‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ will be an eight-episode series.

Written by Paul Meara

America’s former top boss and The Boss are producing a new podcast series for Spotify.

Renegades: Born in the USA is an eight-episode series featuring former president Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen discussing a series of topics, Variety reports.

According to the streaming giant, the pair, who have been friends for over a decade, will engage in “deep and revealing conversation, spanning race, marriage, fatherhood and the state of America.

Obama tweeted about the launch and shared a sneak preview of the series, posting, “Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks.”

Beginning on Monday (February 22), the first two episodes of Renegades will be available on Spotify worldwide. Click here to listen and for more information.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

