BET And Facebook Elevate Partner For Fireside Chat Series On Black Tech Entrepreneurship

BET and Facebook Elevate release the final episode of their weekly Black History Month digital series, “#GenBlack is Now.” Episode three debuts on Friday, February 26 and highlights the importance of tech entrepreneurship.

The #GenBlack is Now fireside chat series for Black History Month reprises the oral African tradition where stories are passed down throughout generations to create a pathway for veteran Black business owners to mentor the next generation of young Black business leaders of the future.

This final episode spotlights CTO of The Obama Foundation Leslie Miley and teenage tech wizkid Ian Michael Brock, founder of Dream Hustle Code nonprofit. Both discuss their inspirations behind pursuing a career in computer science, overcoming adversities, and their hopes for the future for people of color in the tech industry.

Initially, watching a video of former NBA player Chris Bosh discussing coding is what solidified Brock’s interest in computer science which led to the beginning of his nonprofit in 2013. Meanwhile, Miley’s love for all things Star Trek and a desire to solve human problems developed his interests and long-lasting career in the tech sector.

Check out the conversation between Miley and Brock in the third episode below: