George Floyd Trial: Barbed Wire Fencing Barricade Installed Around Minneapolis Courthouse

The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd last May, is set to begin at the end of March, with jury selection starting on March 8 in Minneapolis, and the city is going to extreme measures to curtail protests and unrest.

According to the Star Tribune, construction crews are putting up barbed wire fencing, non-scalable fences and concrete barriers around the Minneapolis courthouse, city hall. and Hennepin County Jail. The blockade has been designed in anticipation of protests and possible anger around the trial.

The courtroom where Chauvin will be tried for second degree murder and second degree manslaughter has also gotten a makeover. Plexiglass, hand sanitizer and other precautions have been added to ensure the trial can go on despite COVID-19: