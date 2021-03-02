Oklahoma Teacher Tells Seventh Grader His ‘Black King’ Shirt Is Racist

An incident between a teacher and student at an Oklahoma school is prompting an investigation into claims of verbal harassment and racism.

According to CBS 12, a 7th grader in Edmond, Oklahoma walked into his science class wearing a t-shirt with an outline of Africa and the words “Black King” displayed on the front. According to the boy’s mother, this prompted the teacher to stop class and tell the boy in front of his classmates “your shirt is racist.”

The teacher then allegedly said if she wore a shirt with the words “White Queen” on it there would be an uproar. She also reportedly told the boy that there needs to be a “White History Month,” prompting the rest of the predominately white class to agree and verbally attack him.

"He will NOT put his blackness on layaway to be told when and how he should use it," his mother told the news station.

Edmond Public Schools has since issued a statement claiming they are aware of the incident and have been in contact with the mother. If it is determined that the student was the target of bullying, racism and/or discrimination, swift action will be taken, as required by District policy.

"In addition to this investigation the administration is continuing to assess the need for more training and professional development in this important area," the District added in the statement.