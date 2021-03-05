Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Rejects Johnson & Johnson Vaccine For City Residents

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is being shipped all over the country. But because of a decision made by Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, residents of that city will not have access to the drug.



"Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine,” said Duggan at a March 4 news conference, according to CNN. Moderna and Pfizer are the best. And I am going to do everything I can to make sure that residents of the city of Detroit get the best."

“The day may come when we have more Detroiters asking for vaccines than we have Moderna, Pfizer. In which case, we will set up a Johnson & Johnson site,” he added



The mayor said Detroit will receive another 25,000 to 30,000 more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by next week.



The J&J vaccine is reported to be 72% effective while clinical trials showed the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approximately 95% effective. However, health officials have advised people to take the first vaccine that is available to them.

"The Johnson and Johnson doses not used by Detroit were provided to other health departments that had lower coverage rates for those aged 65 years or older,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton told CNN. “All immunizing providers who can manage vaccine storage and management for a vaccine are expected to accept vaccine."

Biden administration officials declined to comment on Duggan refusing to accept the vaccine, CNN said.

