CORRECTS DATELINE TO ACWORTH INSTEAD OF WOODSTOCK - Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Massage Parlor Murder: Suspect Who Says He Loves ‘Guns And God’ Arrested, In Custody

Police say they are unsure of a motive although several people of color have been killed.

Published Just now

Written by BET Staff

A man is in custody after three shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta. 

According to Yahoo, on the evening of Tuesday, March 16, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes of three massage parlors in the Atlanta, Georgia area. 

Long appeared to target Asian women. Eight people are reportedly dead with six of the victims of Asian descent, CNN reports

Long’s vehicle was seen on surveillance footage and was allegedly taken into custody after a police chase on the highway. He was arrested “without incident.”’ 

Yahoo also reports an Instagram account that belongs  to Long had a tagline that read, “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.” 

Police have not yet offered a motive for the crime, but social media users have suggested that it is a racially motivated hate crime against Asians

See the mugshot below:

 

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

