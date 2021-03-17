Atlanta Massage Parlor Murder: Suspect Who Says He Loves ‘Guns And God’ Arrested, In Custody

A man is in custody after three shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta.

According to Yahoo, on the evening of Tuesday, March 16, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes of three massage parlors in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Long appeared to target Asian women. Eight people are reportedly dead with six of the victims of Asian descent, CNN reports.

Long’s vehicle was seen on surveillance footage and was allegedly taken into custody after a police chase on the highway. He was arrested “without incident.”’

Yahoo also reports an Instagram account that belongs to Long had a tagline that read, “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”

Police have not yet offered a motive for the crime, but social media users have suggested that it is a racially motivated hate crime against Asians.

