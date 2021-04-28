Release Of Bodycam Video In Andrew Brown Police Shooting Halted By Judge

Update 2:22 p.m.



Pasquotank County N.C., Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster decided that body camera video of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., by sheriff’s deputies would not be publicly released, however it could still be released after a state investigation, the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday afternoon.



Brown’s family members had pressed for the release of the full video rather than the 20-second snippet they had been given. The court hearing was to determine if the footage would be released. North Carolina law held back public release of the video without a court order.



However, Foster did order four body cam videos to be released to Brown’s son and to one of the family attorneys within 10 days, but all faces and nametags of the officers at the scene must remain blurred..



At the hearing, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble argued against the release of the video, saying that it could interfere with the investigation being conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He also said Brown contacted the deputies with his car while backing up and moving forward before he was shot.



But one of the family attorneys, Chantal Cherry-Lassiter has disputed that version, saying in the 20-second clip she did not see Brown’s car touch any of the deputies.



“We are deeply disappointed by the judge’s decision to not make body camera footage from the involved officers available to be viewed by the public,” Brown family attorneys said in a statement. “In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders.

“Just look at the murder of George Floyd,” the statement continued. “If the world had not seen that clear and disturbing footage, there might not have even been an ounce of accountability for those officers. We refuse to be discouraged and vow to keep the pressure on these agencies until we get to the truth. We will not stop saying his name. Andrew Brown Jr.”

