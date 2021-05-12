Black Man Wearing Life-Like White Man Face Mask Arrested For Several Beverly Hills Robberies

On Thursday (May 6), the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries has been arrested.

CBS Los Angeles reports that a 33-year-old Black man named Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over by BHPD officers on May 2. During the course of an investigation of his belongings, they discovered a face mask and other items that police said connect him to two residential burglaries in the city. The face mask camouflaged Prowell so that he appeared as a white man in surveillance videos.



“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video,” the department wrote. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

The vehicle Prowell was driving was also determined to be stolen, police say.

During a search of Prowell’s home in Inglewood, authorities said additional items connecting him to more residential burglaries were recovered, including a wig.

Prowell has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to call BHPD at 310-285-2125.

