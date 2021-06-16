Biden Aims To Double The Number Of Black Women On Federal Appeals Courts

President Joe Biden is preparing to add an historic number of Black women to the nation’s federal appeals courts.

USA Today reports there are currently just four Black women on the appeals bench, of more than 170 judgeships. However, that number will double to eight in Biden’s first few months in office.

Biden’s first appellate judge cleared by the Senate was Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed on Monday (June 14) to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Senate confirmed Jackson to the appeals court on a 53-44 vote.

There are reportedly three other Black women scheduled to be confirmed for the federal appeals courts.



Angel Kelley, to be nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Karen Williams, to be nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and Eunice Lee, who Biden nominated to the United States Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, which includes parts of New York, Vermont and Connecticut. Lee is awaiting a committee vote to advance her nomination to the full U.S. Senate.

Biden has moved earlier in his administration than most other presidents to appoint judges. In his first months in office, Biden has nominated as many Black women to the bench as the previous executive administration confirmed during its four years.