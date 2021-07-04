Police Arrest Members Of Armed Black Militia Group After Standoff

Massachusetts police arrested 11 people on Saturday (July 3) following a hours-long standoff with armed suspects that shutdown parts of Interstate 95 over the holiday weekend.

The group, composed of 10 adult men and one 17-year-old minor, identified themselves as members of a militia that adheres to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.

They were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and armed with long guns and pistols but had no license to carry firearms, state troopers reported, adding that the group said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for training.

During the arrest, the authorities said they confiscated eight firearms, including three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short barrel rifle.