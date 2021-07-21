White Alabama City Councilman Refers To Colleague As ‘House N*****’

The Alabama Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of a white lawmaker after he referred to a fellow councilmember as a “house n****r” during a Monday night (July 19) meeting.

“Do we have a house n****r in here?” Tarrant City Councilman John “Tommy” Bryant said, referring to City Councilwoman Veronica Freeman, who is Black. “Do we? Do we?” he added.

AL.com reports that Bryant said he was only repeating what Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, the city’s first Black mayor, called Freeman.

In a Tuesday night interview with WVTM, Bryant claimed his use of the n-word and Newton’s alleged use of it is different.

“He said it in a derogatory manner, I said it so people would know what the mayor said,” he said. “The mayor was being derogatory toward Veronica Freeman when he said that.”

In a statement to AL.com, Newton denied using the n-word about Freeman and added, “The video speaks for itself,” in reference to Bryant saying the racial slur at the council meeting.

Attendees at the meeting are heard gasping after Bryant used the racist explicative. The Alabama Democratic Party is urging Bryant to resign, labeling him “a racist and unfit to serve.”