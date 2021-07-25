R. Kelly: New Court Documents Allege Abuse Of Underage Chicago Boys

Federal prosecutors on Friday (July 23) added a string of new allegations in the sex trafficking case against R. Kelly, including shocking details of the R&B singer’s alleged abuse of underage boys in addition to girls.

Now, they want jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear the allegations, according to ABC7 Chicago. Jury selection is scheduled to start Aug. 9 in a New York federal court for Kelly, who denies ever abusing anyone, the report notes.

“Among [the alleged victims], the government says, was a 17-year-old boy and aspiring musician whom Kelly met at a McDonald's in December 2006 and later invited to his Chicago studio,” the news outlet writes, citing prosecutors’ court filings. “After asking the boy what he would do to make it in the music business, Kelly propositioned and had sexual contact with him while he was still underage.”

And when Kelly was about to go on trial on child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008, the same youth told the singer he had access to a juror, and Kelly asked him to contact the juror and vouch he was a "good guy," prosecutors charge. The filing doesn't say whether the youth did so. Kelly was acquitted in that case, the report notes.

Federal prosecutors charged in the filing that the victim and others’ accounts "were not isolated events and were part of a larger pattern." The court document states the victim also introduced Kelly to a 16-or-17-year-old boy that the singer eventually began a sexual relationship with and allegedly filmed the two youths having sex with other people, including some of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Kelly is currently being charged for leading a team of his employees to choose young girls and women for sex. He has pleaded not guilty in Illinois and Minnesota for the allegations and continuously denied that he’s a part of any wrongdoing. The charges involve six different women and girls, who aren't named in court filings.

ABC7 Chicago reached out to Kelly’s team Saturday (July 24), and is waiting for a response to the new allegations.