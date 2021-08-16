Girl, 7, Among Those Killed In Rash Of Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

According to the Chicago Sun-Times , seven of the victims died from their injuries, including a 7-year-old girl named Serenity Broughton who was shot Sunday afternoon. Her 6-year-old sister was wounded in the incident and was clinging on to life.

In a weekend of out-of-control gun violence across the Chicago, by Monday morning (Aug. 16) police counted at least 56 people shot as authorities wrestle with questions of how to stop the gunfire.

Police say, the shooting happened when the girls’ mother placed them in the backseat of a car, CBS Chicago reported. Serenity suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and torso. She was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical.

Her younger sister Aubrey was shot in the chest and right armpit, sustaining a pierced lung. Medical staff at Loyola moved her out of the ICU Sunday night.

At least six of the people shot over the weekend were 15 years old or younger. Seniors Chiagoans were also the victims.

In one case, gunfire killed a 70-year-old woman Monday around 4:25 a.m. on the city’s Far South Side, the Sun-Times reported. The police said two male suspects were involved in the shooting that sent the victim to a Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., where she was pronounced dead. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.

These shootings come after widespread gun violence last weekend in Chicago, where 75 people were shot, including an officer, the Sun-Times reported.



Chicago is far from alone in the spate of shootings.

According to NBC News, there was a spike in April 2020 of multiple-victim shootings across America that remains high.