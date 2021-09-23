Illinois Professor Charged With Hate Crime After Spitting On Black Woman

A college professor in Oak Park, Illinois has reportedly been charged with a hate crime after being accused of spitting on and yelling racial slurs at a Black woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

According to WBBM-TV, Alberto Friedmann is charged with aggravated assault and a hate crime in the incident from earlier this month.

On September 2, prosecutors claim the woman and her daughter were in their car but not blocking traffic while waiting for the woman’s mother to finish shopping in a Jewel store.

Subsequently, the woman saw someone honking and yelling and saw the accused behind them in his Jaguar. Prosecutors say Friedmann called the woman the N-word and demanded she move her car.

When the woman motioned for Friedman to drive around her, he kept yelling racial slurs at the woman and her daughter and then allegedly got out of his car and approached them while yelling more slurs. The woman then attempted to get out of her car before Friedmann pushed the door closed and spat in her face, prosecutors say.

WBBM-TV reports that Friedmann told the woman he allegedly spat at that he doesn’t like Black people.

After Friedmanm got back in his car, the woman got out and tried to get his license plate number but didn’t see one, according to prosecutors.

As the woman walked back around her car toward the passenger side of Friedmann’s car, he allegedly accelerated his car toward the woman, almost hit her and hit the rear driver’s-side bumper and driver’s side front door of her car.

Witnesses then began to intervene after Friedmann got out of his car. He later admitted to spitting at the woman and striking her car, WBBM-TV reports. Surveillance video of the incident taken by the Jewel store has been obtained by police.