Neighbor Taunts Virginia Black Family With Speakers Playing Monkey Noises And Racial Slurs

A Black mother and other residents of a Virginia cul de sac are sick and tired of their neighbor who allegedly plays monkey noises and racial slurs from a speaker inside his house.

According to WAVY, Jannique Martinez used her cell phone to record the racist audio that plays when her family is outside.

“Whenever we would step out of our house, the monkey noises would start, and it’s so racist and it’s disgusting,” she said.

Despite complaints to the police, the authorities have said there’s nothing they can do because no crime has been committed.