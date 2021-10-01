Neighbor Taunts Virginia Black Family With Speakers Playing Monkey Noises And Racial Slurs

A Black mother and other residents of a Virginia cul de sac are sick and tired of their neighbor who allegedly plays monkey noises and racial slurs from a speaker inside his house.
According to WAVY, Jannique Martinez used her cell phone to record the racist audio that plays when her family is outside.
“Whenever we would step out of our house, the monkey noises would start, and it’s so racist and it’s disgusting,” she said.
Despite complaints to the police, the authorities have said there’s nothing they can do because no crime has been committed.
“Whenever we would step out of our house, the monkey noises would start,” Jannique Martinez said of the recordings, which appear to be motion activated. https://t.co/1mZXq0viFy— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 30, 2021
Martinez suspects that this is retaliating after complaints were filed with the police about loud music coming from that neighbor’s house. She said the offensive neighbor plays a specific song for each family in the Salem Lakes cul de sac when they are outside.
For Martinez and her kids, he blasts monkey sounds and racial slurs.
“My son is terrified of him. Terrified, terrified. The N-word situation… they came to me and said, ‘Mom, what’s that?’ I didn’t subject my kids to that. I didn’t think they would ever have to learn what this means,” she said.
The harassment also includes constant surveillance from at least eight cameras mounted on his house.
RELATED: Black Father Films Encounter With White Woman Who Calls Him The N-Word
The Virginia Beach police said they’ve responded to several complaints about the neighbor but cannot stop the racist behavior.
A statement posted to Twitter on Sept. 29 said, “As appalling and offensive as the neighbor’s behaviors are, the city attorney and Virginia magistrates have separately determined that the actions reported thus far did not rise to a level that Virginia law defines as criminal behavior.”
September 30, 2021
Martinez said it makes no sense that the authorities won’t get involved until her family is threatened with bodily harm.
“People shouldn’t have to live like this. I spent 11 years in the military. My husband is also in the military. We fought for this country, but yet there’s no one to fight for us,” she stated.
(Photo by Longhua Liao/Getty Images)
COMMENTS