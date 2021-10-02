White Supremacist Faces Up To 4 Years After Guilty Plea In Riots After George Floyd’s Death

A member of the far-right group Boogaloo Bois is admitting to traveling from Texas to Minneapolis during the George Floyd protests and shooting up a Minneapolis police station.

On Thursday (September 30), Ivan Hunter, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of rioting and admitted to firing 13 rounds from his AK-47 style semi automatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building while rioters set the building on fire May 28, 2020.

According to a Justice Department release, Hunter was also filmed yelling “Justice for Floyd!”

The Boogaloo Bois is an often racist, anti-government extremist group that aims at starting a second American civil war.

According to court documents, Hunter, along with two other Boogaloo members, traveled to Minneapolis to participate in the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Winter said Hunter is facing between 37 and 46 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael Davis said he would schedule a sentencing hearing following an investigation.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Boogaloo supporters use the loose movement’s name as a slang term for a second civil war or collapse of civilization, frequently show up at protests armed with rifles and wearing Hawaiian shirts under body armor.