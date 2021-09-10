Black Chicago Woman Speaks Out About Her Violent Encounter With Police Officer While Walking Her Dog

The video shows the white male cop scuffling with the woman, identified as Nikkita Brown, in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

A Black woman is speaking out after a viral video of an apparent racial profiling encounter with a Chicago police officer on Aug. 28 that turned violent.

"I knew if he got me on the floor, I would be dead," Nikkita Brown told @ABC News. https://t.co/UwB7CcTHzL

In an interview Thursday (Sept. 9) with ABC’s Good Morning America, Brown said she was walking her dog in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood when the officer told her to leave because the park was closed.

Although she was complying with the order, the officer drove behind her as she walked out of the park, according to Brown.

After getting out of his car, the cop said, “You can go to jail,” he’s heard saying on a video that Brown recorded on her cell phone, adding that she would never see her dog again.

Brown told GMA that she also took out her phone to get help.

She wanted to “at least leave a voicemail and say, 'if you call me in the morning and you don't reach me, I'm in jail, or worse,'" if no one answered her call.



She asked that the unmasked officer keep his distance because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a 22-second cell phone video captured by Brown, she films the officer walking toward her as she requests, "Please, respect my space. It’s COVID. Six feet. You do not have a mask on."

Another video shared with Brown’s attorney, Keenan Saulter, was taken by bystanders to the event. The footage shows the officer placing his arms around Brown and seemingly manhandling and tossing her around on the beach while causing Brown’s pet dog to be yanked by its leash.



The audio appears to have recorded a pair of men trying to convince the officer to stop his treatment of Brown with one man yelling, ”Hey, chill out! Let her go! Relax!"



Editor’s Note: The below footage may be disturbing for some readers.